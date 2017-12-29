Port Elizabeth - Centane Police in the Eastern Cape have appealed to community members to help to identify two more bodies which washed up at Qolorha By Sea, bringing the number of people found drowned there this week to five.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the bodies of two males believed to be between 12 and 19 years old were found by tourists at Qolorha by Sea beach at Centane on Friday morning.

Inquest dockets were opened for further investigation, and Manatha said that relatives could identify the bodies at Butterworth Forensic mortuary.

Earlier this week two women, aged 20 and 21, washed up and were identified by family members.

Police are also looking to identify a man who is believed to be between 17 and 21 years old.

Manatha said the deceased was found by fishermen at Qolorha By Sea at Centane on Thursday.

Manatha said that the beach was not a designated swimming area and warned that there were no lifeguards.

African News Agency/ANA