Traditional leaders are custodians of our culture and heritage, says David Mabuza

Bhisho – Underscoring the importance of the structure of traditional leadership in the modern era, Deputy President David Mabuza said traditional leaders were custodians of culture and heritage. Mabuza said traditional leaders could impart knowledge and wisdom to the next generation to help prevent the loss of the country’s heritage.

Story continues below Advertisement

He made these remarks on Thursday at Bhisho, in the Eastern Cape, where he had a meeting with traditional and Khoisan leaders. This is part of Mabuza’s nationwide consultation summit with traditional leaders after he was tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to work with them to find solutions to many of the challenges they have raised in the past. Last week Mabuza was in KwaZulu-Natal where he had a meeting with the Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, in Nongoma and with amakhosi in Durban.

In Bhisho, Mabuza said that only working together could help to preserve the country's collective heritage and bring about development. “We have together made a commitment to protect, promote, and preserve our heritage for future generations because we believe that if we preserve our cultural heritage, we will be able to keep our integrity, values, morals and respect for one another as a nation. “We call on all stakeholders, including our extended families, NGOs, government officials, educational institutions, businesses and the media to contribute to the promotion and preservation of our cultural heritage.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We also appeal to you, esteemed traditional leaders as well as to intellectuals, knowledge holders, and living human treasures to impart your knowledge and wisdom to the next generation in order to avert the threat of our heritage’s extinction. “No one is more important than our traditional leaders when it comes to protecting and preserving our cultural heritage, as they serve as both custodians and guardians of our values, customs, and traditions,” he said. He told the traditional leaders that they were key partners in the country’s development and in building a cohesive society.

Story continues below Advertisement

“‘Furthermore, your leadership as traditional and Khoisan leaders is essential to our country's development of a cohesive, unified, and prosperous society that is democratic, non-racial, and non-sexist in nature,” Mabuza said. Mabuza told the traditional leaders that the government had heard their pleas for help in carrying out their duties and solutions were on the way. “In addition to issues that directly affect our communities, we are aware of the challenges you have raised that we as a government must consider in a range of development areas.