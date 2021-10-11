Treasure hunting legend killed while doing what he loved most

Cape Town – The metal detecting community, among many others, are in mourning after well-known Gqeberha treasure hunter Ryan Maggs was murdered at the weekend. Father-of-one Maggs, 44, a professional boilermaker, was attacked and robbed on Saturday in bushes near the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Walmer, police said.

Maggs had gone treasure hunting with his father in a bushy area at Solomons Village, but they had been exploring different areas when he got attacked. His father had heard the commotion and went to investigate, seeing two men fleeing the scene and discovering his son had sustained head and face injuries, police said. His father had raced him to hospital, but Maggs was declared dead on arrival. Maggs’s metal detector was one of the items stolen.

’’We as a Metal Detecting community are going to miss you so much. We didn't lose you as a friend, but as a family member. We are going to miss your laughs and every day WatchAPP calls and pictures. Annual hunts won't be the same with out you. Rest in Peace – We Salute you!’’ a Facebook user posted. ’’A tough as nails legend murdered while metal detecting, RIP Ryan Maggs. Your enthusiasm for our hobby was truly inspiring, you dug out tons of history! Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Cheers legend!’’ another Facebook post read. No one has been arrested yet in connection with the murder. Anyone with information on what happened has been requested to contact Colonel Melody Oranje on 082 441 8505 or their nearest police station.