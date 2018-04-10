Port Elizabeth - The Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting, which was meant to decide on Athol Trollip’s future, has collapsed following a tense sitting on Tuesday morning.

Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack said the special meeting was "permanently adjourned".

The special sitting was meant to hear the motion brought by the EFF to oust Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip in a no confidence motion.

Lawack spent time during the meeting trying to calm councillors down as they spoke over each other during the session.

Political parties had been given an opportunity to pay tribute to Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela, Chris Hani and Solomon Mahlangu.

The ANC had its opportunity, but the ANC and EFF objected to the DA being given an opportunity to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela.

Chaos ensued as councillors spoke over each other while Lawack tried to stop the arguments.

This is not the second meeting that a special council sitting has been collapsed. Two weeks ago, a special council meeting which was also set to vote on the motion of no confidence in Trollip, also descended into chaos and was adjourned.

The DA has accused the ANC and the EFF of using the continuous disruptions to collapse the meeting because the parties do not have enough votes to oust Trollip.

The ANC, EFF and other smaller parties stayed inside chambers singing after the meeting was adjourned, while DA and its coalition partners walked out.

