Port Elizabeth - Two suspects, one male and one female, have been arrested for being in possession of mandrax with a street value of about R5 million, Eastern Cape police said on Friday. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the suspects were arrested on the N2 near Kinklebos by police Flying Squad members.

Beetge said police spotted a suspicious silver Nissan Almera that was driving past them. The vehicle was subsequently pulled over and searched by police.

“In the boot of the vehicle 50 plastic bags, containing 1 500 mandrax tablets each, were found.”

Beetge said a total of 77 500 mandrax tablets were confiscated with an estimated street value of about R 5 million.

A 45-year-old male driver and his 26-year-old female passenger were arrested on charges of dealing in mandrax.

The pair are expected to appear in the Alexandria magistrate’s court on Monday.

African News Agency/ANA



