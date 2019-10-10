Two elderly women found murdered at Port Elizabeth retirement home









File picture: Pexels PORT ELIZABETH - Two elderly women were on Thursday found killed at a retirement village in Port Elizabeth. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at around 05:45 staff found two elderly women murdered in separate rooms at a retirement centre in Stella Londt Drive, Sunridge Park, in Port Elizabeth. Naidu said it was alleged that during the early hours of the morning, an unknown number of suspects entered the premises through an unlocked door and security gate on the upper level of the main building in the complex. Naidu said the suspects entered the first room where they confronted 91-year-old Agnes Elaine Burns. Burns was found on the bed with her feet and hands tied and her mouth gagged.

Naidu said the room was ransacked .

The suspects then entered another room further down the passage where they confronted 87-year-old Rosemary Langton.

Naidu said Langton was also found with her hands and feet tied with her mouth gagged.

Her room was also ransacked.

Police believe robbery to be the motive behind the killings.

Naidu said at this stage it was unknown what valuables were taken .

Police are investigating two cases of murder and house robbery.

African News Agency (ANA)