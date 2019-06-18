File picture

Johannesburg - Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman, police said. Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said the incident happened on Sunday.

"It is alleged that the victim was attending a traditional ceremony on Sunday, 16 June 2019 at about 23:50 at Rhaladiya Locality, Chafutweni Village, Willowvale."

Manatha said the granny was relieving herself outside her hut when the two men grabbed then raped her.

"Fortunately, there was an eyewitness who saw what was happening. The witness raised an alarm calling on community to come and rescue the victim."

He said the community members caught the alleged perpetrators and called the police.

"Both suspects were arrested and charged with rape."



The two suspects are expected to appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of rape.



Xakavu also appealed to the traditional leaders to end traditional ceremonies at 17:00 to reduce the occurrence of crimes such as murder and rape.

African News Agency (ANA)