Two pilots killed in Gqeberha aircraft crash

Durban – Two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed on a farm in Gqeberha at the weekend. Police confirmed that they died on impact. The two pilots, aged 25 and 33, left the Dawid Stuurman Airport just after 6pm on Saturday and were on their way to East London. Communication was lost around two hours later, when the pilots reportedly turned the aircraft around at Kenton-on-Sea and were on their way back to Gqeberha.

A search was launched later that evening. According to National Sea Rescue Institute duty controller, Ian Gray, a search was conducted along the coastline near Colchester, between Gqeberha and Kenton-on-Sea. “During the early hours of the morning the search area was narrowed down to about 10km northeast of Gqeberha. During the morning on Sunday, 26 June, an SA Air Force helicopter, accompanied by police and EC EMS, located the aircraft accident site,” he said.

“Police have opened an inquest docket and the Civil Aviation Authority have launched an investigation,” Gray said. Police said the names of the pilots were being withheld until their families had been informed. IOL