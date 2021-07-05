Two to appear in Eastern Cape court for allegedly transporting alcohol in cars

Cape Town – Two motorists are due to appear in the Makhanda Magistrate's Court today for allegedly contravening lockdown regulations. They were arrested separately in Makhanda, 110 kilometres north-east of Gqeberha, during a stop-and-search operation on Friday evening for transporting alcohol in contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a 21-year-old woman allegedly transported 13 litres of liquor in her white Opel Corsa. A 30-year-old driver was arrested in a white VW Polo for allegedly transporting over 20 litres of liquor. “The multidimensional intervention operation has pounced on two motorists for transporting liquor and were charged in terms of the DMA regulations in Makhanda last night,” said Nkohli.

“On Friday evening, members were conducting a vehicle check point at Queens Street, Makhanda, when two vehicles were stopped during a routine check. ’’A 21-year-old driver (woman) of a white Opel Corsa was arrested for transporting over 13 litres of liquor. A second vehicle, white VW Polo, was found with over 20 litres of liquor and a 30-year-old driver was arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations.” Regulations gazetted after President Cyril Ramaphosa banned the sale of alcohol when he placed the country on an adjusted level 4 lockdown, state that “the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor is prohibited. The transportation of liquor is prohibited, except where alcohol is required for industries producing hand sanitisers, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use and household cleaning products”.