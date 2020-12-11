WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Residents to pursue civil claim over Engen Refinery explosion South Durban residents have complained about the health hazards of having a refinery on their doorstep for years. Last week’s blast showed their fears were justified. Durban child-begging syndicate rakes in R2m per month Almost 700 children are believed to be part of extensive child-begging networks that operate within eThekwini, raking in at least R2 million each month.

Matric exam rewrite scrapped

Matric pupils will not be required to rewrite the two leaked examination papers, the Gauteng High Court ruled on Friday.

Judge Norman Davis said the decision that pupils had to rewrite was "irregular and unlawful" and ordered that the papers had to be marked.

Ace Magashule ordered to explain corruption charges to ANC integrity commission

The ANC NEC has resolved that secretary-general Ace Magashule must appear before the party’s integrity commission to answer questions about the corruption charges laid against him.

Covid-19 second wave could be far worse than first wave, Mkhize warns

South Africa has entered a second wave after a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in four provinces, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KZN and Gauteng.

The latest wave could be worse than the first outbreak earlier this year, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned.