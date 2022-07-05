WATCH: Inside the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy

East London - Enyobeni tavern at Scenery Park in East London in the Eastern Cape has been in the news after 21 pupils perished recently while partying. Being a crime scene, the tavern was cordoned off to allow a top team of national SAPS investigators comb it for evidence and clues that may help to unlock the death puzzle.

However, on Tuesday morning, ahead of the visit by the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, IOL was granted access to take pictures and videos inside the filthy venue. A quick scan for the double-storey building, which was allegedly developed without following by-laws of the Buffalo City Metro (East London), shows there was some sort of stampede and commotion.

But the SAPS have already ruled out the stampede as the cause for the deaths of the partying pupils from local schools such as nearby Zwelemfundo Public School. In one of the VIP rooms, furnished with high-end sofas and coffee tables, a white sneaker and a handbag were found lying.

In what appears to be the general section of the now infamous tavern, some of the wooden tables and benches are broken in what looks like an attempt to use these as a step ladder to jump out of a nearby window. Interestingly, the two disputed liquor trading licences of the tavern are still hanging on the wall. Near them and on the counter is a candle, said to have been used during load-shedding to light the venue. Empty bottles of alcohol from cider to hot stuff and beer are strewn all over.

Some of the revellers who were partying on the fateful night could not even retrieve valuables like cellphone charges, as these were seen lying on the floor in one of the VIP rooms on the first floor.