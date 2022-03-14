Watch: Six long-distance buses stoned, passengers injured

Cape Town: Eastern Cape Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has condemned the recent spate of attacks on long-distance buses in the province following Saturday’s attack on six buses on the R61 near Cradock. Assailants, who have not been identified, stoned the buses that were en route to the Western Cape on Saturday night, smashing the windscreeen and other windows on the buses.

The MEC condemned the attacks and called on law enforcement to “protect the lives of innocent passengers and those doing business in the province”. “What is happening on our roads is completely unacceptable and could potentially lead to massive loss of lives. We have to act to prevent these from recurring. We urge the law enforcement to be extra vigilant; we urge them to be proactive.

“To protect the innocent lives of passengers and protect businesses operating within the province. All those who are behind these barbaric acts, whoever they are, must face the might of the law,” said Tikana-Gxotiwe. The MEC’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said the attacks were becoming “disturbingly prominent” along this vital route connecting the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. “Buses from two different companies, Intercape and APM, came under attack, with drivers’ windscreens smashed, and passenger windows were not spared either.

“The department also wishes to extend a word of gratitude to those passengers who continue to expose these barbaric acts by bringing them to authorities’ attention by sharing them, even on various media platforms,” he added. Eastern Cape authorities have confirmed this incident and said cases of malicious damage to property were opened for investigation. SAPS management has ordered police patrols in the hot spot areas. No arrests have been made.

