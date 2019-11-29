Willowvale - Former president Thabo Mbeki has described Xhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu as “an outstanding leader” with great ambition of uplifting the people of his nation and said the AmaXhosa feel like “orphans” in losing their king.
Mbeki was speaking at the king’s funeral at Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning.
Among the dignitaries attending the funeral are President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe and ministers.
Mbeki thanked Ramaphosa for honouring the king with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.
“Thank you to President Cyril Ramaphosa for honouring King Zwelonke by giving him a State Funeral. Sometime before he passed away he told me he wants to meet me so that we speak on things concerning him in his nation,” Mbeki said.