Port Elizabeth - A whistleblower in the case against a Nigerian pastor charged with human trafficking and the rape of young girls was allegedly threatened and shot at in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

The whistleblower, whose name is known to the African News Agency, has been to almost every court appearance of the accused pastor.

On Wednesday the whistleblower said she could not sleep and was still in shock following the incident the previous night.

She was attacked by a masked gunman who jumped a fence at her Kwazakhele home. The gunman demanded that she withdraw the case against the accused pastor. The gunman then fired two shots at her - fortunately, she got away unharmed.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said a case of attempted murder had been opened, which he said was connected to a high profile case.

On Tuesday a pastor accused of trafficking and rape and his two alleged henchwomen were back in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, where their matter was transferred to the Port Elizabeth High Court for a pre-trial conference.

The 58-year-old televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women who were from various branches of his church to a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, where he allegedly sexually exploited them.

The pastor faces a string of charges related to contravention of the Sexual Offences Act‚ which include rape, sexual assault in addition to racketeering.

The trio will be back in court on 2 August.

African News Agency/ANA