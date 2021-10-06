Widow appears over alleged R700k RAF fraud three years after claiming husband died in car accident

Cape Town – An Eastern Cape who claimed her husband had died in a motor vehicle accident – when he had actually fallen off a bridge – has appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Court. The 42-year Marlene Pietersen appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Court yesterday on fraud allegations after her arrest by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on the same day.

On April 24, 2018, Pietersen allegedly submitted a false Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim on behalf of her husband, Niklaas Gallant, who had died after falling off a bridge. She claimed he had died in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Joubertina on July 7, 2014, the Hawks said in a statement on Wednesday. ’’The RAF discovered inconsistencies and then lodged a complaint with the Hawks, which culminated in the arrest of Pietersen on 5 October 2021. The RAF was rescued from a potential prejudice of R700 000,’’ the Hawks said. In March, an Eastern Cape widow, Nyameka Katshwa, 48, was arrested more than a decade after an alleged fraudulent RAF claim.