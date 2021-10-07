Wife of slain cop to appear in court with five co-accused

Cape Town – The 43-year-old wife of a slain police officer was due to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court today with her five co-accused. She was arrested yesterday after the brutal murder of her husband, Warrant Officer Kolile Kulu, the Hawks said in a statement.

It is alleged​ that at 10pm on August, while Kulu was asleep at his home, he was killed by three unknown males, who are reported to have also taken his official firearm. ’’All three purported hitmen and the other two suspects alleged to have been involved are und­er arrest,’’ said Warrant Officer Kolile Kulu. Last month, an Eastern Cape police officer, Constable Zandisile Zweni, was sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment for murdering his estranged wife in East London. The incident occurred outside their son’s school three years ago.

Zweni, 47, shot his wife, Andiswa, at Voorpos Primary School following an argument in June 2018. The couple were separated at the time of the murder. In June, a KwaZulu-Natal woman, Nonkululeko Ngwabe, who killed her policeman husband in 2019, was jailed for 22 years in the Pietermaritzburg High Court . Ngwabe, 46, was found guilty of killing her husband, Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe, 51, who was stationed at the Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit