Wild Coast Sun celebrates 42nd anniversary with library aimed at crafting future leaders

To mark their 42nd anniversary, Wild Coast Sun is constructing the Amadiba Community Library that will help nurture the hundreds of young minds within the Eastern Cape community. Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert, graced the media event and shared how education remains one of her top priorities as the reigning Miss SA.

"Education is close to my heart and is something I spoke about on the night I was crowned. I said she realises how many social ills the country has and this is something that will affect the generations to come," she said. Joubert commended the teams who worked on the library, adding that it does take a village to raise children. She committed to returning to the facility when it is officially opened and to share her time with assisting as far as she could.

Speaking at the event, Wild Coast Sun General Manager, Peter Tshidi, said the library is a combined effort between TranSun, CPA, Mgungundlovu and the Mbizana Development Trust. Miss SA Natasha Joubert with officials from Wild Coast Sun and the EC community at the event. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

He said the resort is footing the library’s R600 000 construction bill, for a hall, ablution facilities and kitchen. “Books, which are for junior and secondary school learners, as well as all community members, have already been donated by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and are being housed at Wild Coast Sun where two librarians are manning the temporary facility. Supporting education forms the backbone of Sun International’s corporate social responsibility programmes, understanding that children are our country’s future leaders," he added.