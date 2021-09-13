Woman accused of hiring hitmen to kill her husband, mother-in-law

Cape Town – Six people are due to appear in the Elliotdale Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday for the murder of a 46-year-old man and his mother. The man's 36-year-old wife is among the six accused, aged 22 to 55, police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said.

It's believed the woman hired the hitmen to kill her spouse and his 81-year-old mother in Mkhathazo village on Thursday. The gunmen allegedly opened fire on them at their home. Police seized three unlicensed firearms and ammunition during the arrests. "The arrest comes after a 46-year-old male and his mother, aged 81, were fatally shot at their home in Mkatazo village, Kwanditya, Elliotdale on Thursday.

’’Police did not rest and investigated the case thoroughly and managed to arrest the suspects. Police also recovered three unlicensed firearms with three magazines and 34 live ammunition,” said Mawisa. The six suspects have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. In August last year, an Eastern Cape woman who hired a Cape Town-based taxi driver to kill her husband for his insurance payouts was found guilty of murder by the Bhisho High Court.

The woman also recommended the same hitman to her friend, who had been experiencing marital problems. It was revealed in court how Nomqondiso Tembu, 53, paid R120 000 to Simphiwe Wili, 46, to murder her husband, Vusumzi Tembu, on Valentine's Day in 2017. Vusumzi was a general worker at the Mdantsane magistrate's court. His body was found with a bullet wound to the head near the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.