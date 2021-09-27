Woman being questioned in car by police about murder shoots herself in head
Cape Town – A woman being questioned in car – with her partner behind the steering wheel – by police about a murder has shot herself in the head.
She was transported to a hospital in Mthatha for medical treatment and is in a critical condition, Eastern Cape police said.
The couple were stopped by police after they had received information that a silver Hyundai was allegedly involved in a murder outside a house in Lingelihle in Cradock on Saturday night. The Tactical Response Team in Mthatha spotted the vehicle on the R61 and stopped it near Tabase village.
’’A couple, a male, who was the driver and the female passenger were in the vehicle. While the woman was being questioned, she allegedly took out a pistol and shot herself in the head,’’ said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu.
The 40-year-old driver was detained for further questioning over the Cradock murder.
’’A 9mm pistol, magazine and six rounds of ammunition was seized. The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis. The silver Hyundai was also seized for investigation,’’ Naidu said.
On Saturday night, the 36-year-old Sivenathi Ralarala was at his family’s home in Dlephu Street in Lingelihle when an unknown male arrived and wanted to speak with him.
’’After he went outside to speak with him, his family heard gunshots being fired. When they went to investigate, they found him lying on the ground. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene,’’ Naidu said.
IOL