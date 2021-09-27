Woman being questioned in car by police about murder shoots herself in head

Cape Town – A woman being questioned in car – with her partner behind the steering wheel – by police about a murder has shot herself in the head.

She was transported to a hospital in Mthatha for medical treatment and is in a critical condition, Eastern Cape police said.

The couple were stopped by police after they had received information that a silver Hyundai was allegedly involved in a murder outside a house in Lingelihle in Cradock on Saturday night. The Tactical Response Team in Mthatha spotted the vehicle on the R61 and stopped it near Tabase village.

’’A couple, a male, who was the driver and the female passenger were in the vehicle. While the woman was being questioned, she allegedly took out a pistol and shot herself in the head,’’ said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu.