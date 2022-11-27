Woman mauled to death by dogs in Port Alfred

Johannesburg – A 37-year-old woman was attacked by dogs that mauled her to death on her way to work at about 7.45am on Sunday in Alfred Road, Port Alfred. According to Port Alfred detectives, two males saw the dogs attack the woman and ran to a nearby security official to seek help.

Story continues below Advertisement

The security official contacted the police, but the woman was already lying on the side of the road, badly injured by the time the police arrived on the scene. Colonel Yogan Reddy said, “The woman sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found. She died prior to receiving any medical attention.” Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation following the incident, and are searching for the owner of the dogs.

“The number and breed of the dogs are unknown and police believe that the two males who witnessed the incident can provide crucial information in the investigation,” Reddy said. Anyone with information on the dogs or the two males is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Yogan Reddy at the Port Alfred SAPS on 046 604 2405 or 082 332 8794 or their nearest police station. IOL