Woman’s body found on cattle farm allegedly involved in brawl at liquor outlet
Cape Town: People tending cattle stumbled on a woman’s body on a farm in Berlin, outside East London. Police are trying to put together how Sinesipho Lukhotsholo died.
Having gone missing on October 2, the 24-year-old’s body was in the early stage of decomposition when found on Wednesday.
A brawl at a liquor outlet in Berlin is said to have led to the tragedy, with shots being fired and Lukhotsholo never to be seen again.
According to an Eastern Cape SAPS statement, the deceased had travelled with her friend from Chalumna to visit their respective boyfriends at Berlin.
“On arrival at Berlin they visited the local liquor outlet, where an argument broke out between two groups which led to a brawl and they ended being escorted out of the establishment.
’’As they were walking away, they met the group they had a fight with, where shots were fired and they all ran in different directions and she was never seen (again).
“Indications suggests that the woman was murdered elsewhere and dumped on the farm, SAPS said.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned the senseless murder.
No arrest have been made and police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Sindile Njomba, at 082 441 8938 or the nearest police station.
Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or MySAPS App. All shared information will be treated with strict confidentiality. | IOL