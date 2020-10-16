Woman’s body found on cattle farm allegedly involved in brawl at liquor outlet

Cape Town: People tending cattle stumbled on a woman’s body on a farm in Berlin, outside East London. Police are trying to put together how Sinesipho Lukhotsholo died.

Having gone missing on October 2, the 24-year-old’s body was in the early stage of decomposition when found on Wednesday.

A brawl at a liquor outlet in Berlin is said to have led to the tragedy, with shots being fired and Lukhotsholo never to be seen again.

According to an Eastern Cape SAPS statement, the deceased had travelled with her friend from Chalumna to visit their respective boyfriends at Berlin.

“On arrival at Berlin they visited the local liquor outlet, where an argument broke out between two groups which led to a brawl and they ended being escorted out of the establishment.