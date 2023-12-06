World pays homage to Nelson Mandela on 10th anniversary of his death

Tributes from all over the world have been pouring to pay homage on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of South Africa’s founding democratic president Nelson Mandela, who died on this day, 10 years ago. Citizens from all corners of the world have shared their sentimental thoughts on how one of the worlds most influential people helped shape them and their thoughts.

An Australian organisation called The Centre for Optimism, which is invested in training leaders through workshops and programmes, is staging a lecture to commemorate Mandela’s death on Sunday December 10. It’s chief executive Victor Perton is expected to deliver an address. In Scotland, Jacqueline McLaren, the Lord Provost of Glasgow, announced that an event will be held to honour Madiba. “To mark the 10th anniversary of former South African president Nelson Mandela, there will a Tamo lecture at St George’s Tron Church on Tuesday 5 December, led by the South African High Commissioner [Jeremiah Nyamane Mamabolo],” McLaren wrote on

Indian politician and State Vice-chairman of the KPCC Minority, Abdul Mannan Sait Bidar wrote: “A beacon of hope, his tireless pursuit of justice and equality continues to inspire generations worldwide. Let’s reflect on his profound impact and strive to carry forward his vision for a better, united future.” Indian Union Minister for State Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishnarao Karad also paid homage to Madiba, who many Indian citizens refer to as”Bharat Ratna”, which speaks to a citizen achieving highest honours. “Remembering former South African President and “Bharat Ratna” Nelson Mandela on his death anniversary. ‘Education is the most powerful weapon with which you can use to change the world’,” Karad wrote on X.

The ideals Mandela shared around the plight of Palestine has also been at the tip of tongues recently, with the war between Israel and Palestine reaching a breaking point as over 15,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 6,000 children, Al Jazeera reported. On Monday, the Nelson Mandela University issued a statement calling for a end to the conflict. Chairperson of the University Council, Nozipho January-Bardill, said the institution was calling for a pause on the war.

She said the University was in accordance with the stance taken by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a council meeting on October 24, which suggested that both countries needed to pay respect to humanitarian law and UN resolutions. Humble homage to the Bharat Ratna Nelson Mandela ji on his Death Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/0NKuaYoPU2 — Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) December 5, 2023 “The humanitarian and political tragedy that has been unfolding in the Middle-East over 75 years has given rise to unspeakable levels of suffering, which will, among other crimes against humanity, remain a permanent scar on the face of the world. “We call for a permanent ‘pause’ in the conflict and for a commitment to up-scaling humanitarian aid interventions. We also hope the the global protests against the war will grow into an irreversible international obligation to a just peace in the Middle-East, rooted in the promotion and protection of human rights for all,” January-Bardill said.