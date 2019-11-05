JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday said its electricity system was severely constrained but the possibility of load shedding was low.
"Since the past weekend, plant performance has deteriorated with unplanned breakdowns reaching a high of 12,500 MW before reducing to approximately 11,500 MW as at 10 this morning," the power utility said.
The utility said with the expected return of several units on Tuesday and Wednesday along with current diesel reserves, the system will remain constrained until at least Thursday.
Diesel and pumped water storage is being used to keep lights on.
"We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel or pumped water storage reserves, could result in load shedding at short notice," Eskom said.