End of load shedding? Eskom confirms Kusile power station unit 1 is back in service ahead of schedule

Eskom confirmed that the Kusile power station unit 1 is back in service, a month and a half ahead of time. In a short statement on Monday, Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said the return to service brings and additional 800MW to the grid.

“This is after Kusile Unit 3 was returned to service on September 30 and consistently delivering 800 MW,” Mokwena said. “The two units are both adding 1,600MW back into the grid, improving the available generation capacity. This signifies that Eskom is on the right path to reducing and ultimately ending load shedding.” Last month, Eskom hinted that while there would be load shedding in the warmer months, saying residents could look forward to lower levels of load shedding towards and end of 2023 and early next year.