Energy, tourism on agenda as Ramaphosa hosts Belgium’s King Phillipe and Queen Mathilda

Pretoria - King Phillipe and Queen Mathilda of Belgium have arrived in Pretoria, on a state visit. They will be hosted today by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Presidency in Pretoria announced that the visit would run until Monday next week, and it was at the invitation of Ramaphosa.
A ceremony is set to take place this morning at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, as Ramaphosa welcomes the royals to South Africa.
“Also on Thursday, the president and His Majesty will address the South Africa-Belgium Business Forum which will commence at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Brummeria at 14h00,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced at the weekend.
He said the visit – the first to South Africa by the Belgian monarch – was a demonstration of the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.
“The state visit will serve to expand and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and revitalise economic relations with a focus on trade, foreign direct investment, and tourism,” said Magwenya.
“South Africa and Belgium are also pursuing co-operation in renewable energy and, in particular, green hydrogen.
“Belgium is one of South Africa’s most important economic partners and many of South Africa’s exports enter Europe through the Port of Antwerp, which is the second largest in the European Union,” he said.
South Africa enjoys “a healthy trade surplus” with Belgium, with organic chemicals as the key export, followed closely by diamonds and motor vehicles.
The Presidency said Belgian companies were also significant investors in the South African economy.
“Belgium is traditionally among the ten major sources of international tourists to South Africa.
“Relations between South Africa and Belgium are managed through a Joint Commission that meets at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers,” said Magwenya.
“Mr Alvin Botes, the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation hosted the Fourth Meeting of South Africa-Belgium Joint Commission in Pretoria on 8 November 2022.”
King Philippe’s delegation comprises political, economic and academic leadership including Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib, as well as the ministers-president and representatives of the five regions of Belgium.
Magwenya said the programme of the monarchs would include official engagements with Ramaphosa and members of the government, and visits to Johannesburg and Cape Town where they would engage academia, business and civil society, and visit historical and cultural sites.
