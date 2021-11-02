Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Tuesday. In a statement, the power utility warned of possible load shedding hours earlier if further breakdowns occur or some of the generating units do not return to service as expected

“Eskom regrets that due to a shortage of generation capacity Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am tomorrow (Wednesday). “This afternoon a generation unit at Kusile power station tripped, adding to the constraints,” the power utility said. It added that a unit each at the Matimba and Arnot power stations had failed to return to service as previously anticipated.

Eskom said these constraints were expected to persist for the rest of the week, which may require the load shedding to be extended. “We are currently utilising emergency generation reserves extensively to supplement supply,” it said. The total breakdown currently amounts to 17 933MW while planned maintenance is 3 451MW of capacity.