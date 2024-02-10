Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 for the weekend

The power utility Eskom has announced Stage 6 load shedding would be implemented indefinitely. The announcement was made after midnight on the early hours of Saturday. In a statement, Eskom said in spite of returning two generating units to service in 24 hours, two generating units were also taken off-line.

“This, combined with the need to replenish the pumped storage dams in preparation for the week ahead, necessitated the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding from midnight until further notice.” Eskom said its team were “working diligently” to return the generation units back online and would communicate any significant changes. Just days ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 30th State of the Nation Address (SONA) held in Cape Town, assured South Africans that the government had a clear plan to end load shedding.

“We are on track to resolve the most important constraints on economic growth by stabilising our energy supply and fixing our logistics system. “As these obstacles are removed, the true potential of our economy is unleashed,” said Ramaphosa. No sooner had the ink dried on his 16 page speech, when Eskom ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 on Thursday night.