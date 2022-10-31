Eskom saddened by death of former board member Nelisiwe Magubane

Cape Town – Power utility Eskom has expressed sadness at the death of former board member Nelisiwe Magubane, who died at the age of 56 on Monday. Magubane was also a former director of the Department of Energy.

In 2018, Magubane joined Eskom as a non-executive director mandated to undo the damage that was caused by the State Capture project. Magubane who was once previously named as one of the top 50 most influential figures in Southern Africa's power sector is also known for refusing to sign a nuclear deal under then-president Jacob Zuma. Before joining the Eskom board, Magubane was a chief director and later director-general of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), where she distinguished herself as an outstanding administrator in the development and democratisation of the country’s electricity industry, particularly through the Integrated Resource Plan, the introduction of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme and extending electricity provision to the largest part of the population.

Through a statement, Eskom said: “At Eskom, we remember Magubane as an outstanding, engaged, and supportive board member who also played a significant role in bringing much-needed electricity industry experience to the 2018 board and outstanding, clean administration of the country’s energy policy during her time in the government,” At the time of her passing, Magubane was also serving as the chairperson of Matleng Energy Solutions and the chairperson of the Strategic Fuel Fund. IOL