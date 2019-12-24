File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said it expected no load shedding on Tuesday, despite the system remaining constrained and vulnerable. The power utility cited the drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service as the reasons.

"Eskom has since Sunday, not utilised emergency diesel to supplement capacity. We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains," it said.

"Breakdowns (UCLF) are at 14,860MW as at 6.30am this morning. Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable us to minimise the possibility of load shedding."

The power utility urged consumers to continue reducing demand to help avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.