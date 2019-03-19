Eskom is set to continue with the implementation of stage 4 load shedding on Wednesday. File photo: Nhlanhla Phillips African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Eskom said on Tuesday night that it would continue with Stage 4 load shedding on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, load shedding would be on Stage 2 from 11pm until 9am on Wednesday morning.

Stage 4 would then be implemented on Wednesday from 9am to 11pm. "This is due to a shortage of capacity," said Eskom via an emailed statement.

"Load shedding is a highly controlled process, implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout. During Stage 4 load shedding, approximately 80% of the country’s demand is still being met," said the statement.

Eskom’s maintenance teams were working round-the-clock to return generation units to the electricity system.

Stage 2 calls for 2000MW, Stage 3 calls for 3000MW, and Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period.

"We appeal to customers to switch off geysers during the day as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand. Remember to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding," said Eskom.

African News Agency (ANA)

* Get the latest load shedding schedule here.

** For the latest #Loadshedding news click here.

*** Receive IOL's top stories via WhatsApp by sending your name to 0745573535.