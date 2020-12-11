Eskom to implement load shedding for two days

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Eskom will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 6am until 11pm tomorrow After warning yesterday already that there was a ’’high probability’’ should any further capacity be lost, Eskom said in a statement on Friday evening that the load shedding will be repeated on Sunday. ’’Load shedding will be repeated on Sunday as the system is severely constrained. Eskom also needs to implement this load shedding in order to replenish the depleted emergency reserves for the coming week,“ the power utility said. ’’As Eskom ramps up its planned maintenance during the lower demand summer period as previously committed, it has had a large number of unforeseen breakdowns from the ageing, unreliable plant over the past few days.

’’In addition to this, Eskom has taken two generation units at the Kendal Power Station offline in compliance with environmental legislation. Similarly, four generation units at the Camden Power Station have been taken offline to conserve the integrity of the ash dam facility.

“We currently have 7 452MW on planned maintenance, while another 10 208MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

“Eskom requests the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly in order to help us limit the impact of load shedding. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience during this difficult period.

’’We will continue timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.“

On Wednesday, Eskom reminded South Africans that there is a high probability of load shedding between now and September next year.

IOL