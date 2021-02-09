Eskom to implement load shedding from 10pm today until 5am

Cape Town – Eskom will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm today until 6am on Wednesday in order to replenish emergency generation reserves. The power utility blamed the power system being severely constrained due to high-generation unit breakdowns the past two days, as well as the delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance, for the latest bout of load shedding. This after Eskom had suspended load shedding earmarked for the whole weekend on Sunday as generation capacity had sufficiently recovered. It said in a statement on Tuesday: “Eskom regrets to inform the public that load shedding will be implemented from 22:00 tonight until 05:00 tomorrow morning. ’’This load shedding is necessary in order to preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves and to maximise the capacity available during the daytime hours.

’’The power system is still severely constrained due to high-generation unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as the delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance.

’’We currently have a 4 858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 375MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. Eskom expects some of these generation units to return to service from tomorrow., and will continually assess the situation.

’’As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such the system will continue to be restrained, with the risk of load shedding remaining elevated.

’’Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, and we will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.“

The chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, Khaya Magaxa, told Power Week on Sunday South Africans can expect load shedding until at least the end of August 2021, as it continues to battle ageing infrastructure and allegations of corruption.

Magaxa said that additional challenges include the state power utility’s old equipment.

“There is a continuation of new challenges that emerge every time,” he said.

The load shedding bout at the weekend was blamed on damp coal following heavy rains around the country.

Eskom had previously said that the risk of power cuts would be significantly reduced by September.

