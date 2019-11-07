File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media.

Johannesburg - Eskom announced on Thursday evening that it would implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm until the early hours of Friday morning. "Eskom will implement stage 2 rotational load shedding this evening [Thursday] from 10pm until 5am tomorrow [Friday] morning," the power utility said.

It said it had lost three generations units earlier in the day and had to use emergency reserves throughout.

"As a result our emergency reserves are now at critically low levels and need to be replenished overnight in order to meet tomorrow’s forecasted demand in electricity.

"That said, the risk of load shedding for tomorrow remains high if generating units do not return overnight as scheduled."