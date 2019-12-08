File Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding from 9am on Sunday morning to 11pm on Sunday night, the state-owned power utility said in a statement. The load shedding was required to cater for "further trips and to create capacity" to replenish water reserves for pumped storage schemes. Sufficient water and diesel reserves were necessary to limit the level of load shedding in the coming week.

With "unplanned breakdowns" at 11,600MW as at 7pm on Saturday, Eskom continued to use water resources at pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity, but had not used any open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) to conserve emergency reserves.

"We also ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding. As we are experiencing rainy and cooler weather conditions in some parts of the country, we ask that you use efficient heating to keep warm and switch off your geysers over peak periods," Eskom said

African News Agency (ANA)