Eskom tower collapses collapse due to vandalism, while it warns power grid is under pressure

CAPE TOWN – Eskom announced one of its towers collapsed on Tuesday in Marikana in the North West. The power utility said the Bighorn Pluto Tower collapsed due to vandalism and theft and cautioned the community to avoid removing tower members and other equipment from the electricity structures, and to stay clear of the area.

“Please treat the line structure as live as a safety measure. We request communities to allow Eskom employees the space to work on the line and to ensure repair of the equipment,” it said. Eskom has encouraged community members to report any illegal connections or vandalism to its dedicated crime line 0860 037 566. It has also urged all South Africans to reduce the use of electricity as non-essential appliances are placing a strain on the power system.

“Our power system is under severe pressure. Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump, and non-essential appliances,” it said. It has been nearly two weeks since the power utility suspended load shedding after seven of its generating units returned to service. In November last year, the power utility saw the collapse of six towers outside Welkom in the Free State.

The cost of repairing those towers was expected to be more than R20 million. At the time, Eskom said theft and vandalism of pylons, stay wires and conductors were said to be the cause of the collapse.