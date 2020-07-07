Eskom urges residents to use electricity sparingly, says system is severely constrained

Durban - Eskom has urged residents to use electricity sparingly, adding that the power generation system is severely constrained.

"Two generation units tripped earlier on Tuesday. We lost a unit each at Medupi and at Tutuka power stations, totalling about 1 300MW. This constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend," Eskom said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

The power giant added that Eskom teams were hard at work trying to return these units to service.

"The public’s co-operation in managing demand will help us supply the country’s demand through the peak periods," Eskom said.

The warning comes a 'mammoth cold front' is due to hit parts of the country later this week and remain for most of the weekend, a time when residents tend to use up more electricity on heaters to keep warm.