Durban - Eskom has announced that it would implement Stage 2 loadshedding in the early hours of Wednesday morning to accommodate the release of matric results. The load shedding was scheduled to commence from 1am to 6am on Wednesday.
The power utility said in order to minimise the impact of the loadshedding on South Africans, it was implementing loadshedding between 1am and 6am to maximise the availability of electricity during the day.
"Owing to a loss of additional generation capacity, emergency reserves had to be extensively utilised to supplement capacity during the day.
"These now need to be replenished to meet tomorrow’s electricity demand. The system remains constrained and unpredictable with breakdowns," it said.
In order to give matriculants an opportunity to receive their matric results, the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding has been delayed to 1am on Wednesday morning.