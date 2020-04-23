Feed SA supports vulnerable households with food hampers during lockdown

Durban - With millions of South African households struggling under the financial strain of the Covid-19 lockdown, Feed SA, a registered non-profit organisation, is doing their bit to help by distributing food hampers across the country. The organisation sets up feeding schemes and community development projects in informal settlements across South Africa. These BEE-based beneficiaries include crèches, after school programmes, community centres, homes for the mentally and physically challenged, hospice facilities, as well as organisations that provide meals for bed ridden and elderly citizens. Under normal operating conditions, the schemes feed around 6 500 people a day. In response to the emergence of Covid-19 and the resultant food crisis among the poorest communities, the NPO has launched a special project to provide aid to the people whose livelihoods would be worst affected by the virus. The social media campaign, called KUNYE, aims to raise funds to provide bulk essentials to vulnerable households. The hampers are valued at R480 and contain a variety of cleaning materials, personal hygiene products and non-perishable foods, suitable to sustain a family of 4 for approximately 14 days.

The products are all supplied by small to medium sized businesses, and Feed SA is employing a packing team who would otherwise be earning a reduced income over this period.

To date, the NPO has packed and distributed over 3 200 hampers, which has provided aid to almost 13 000 people.

The original goal was to raise enough funds for 5 000 hampers, however the organisation has adjusted the target to distribute 10 000 hampers over the coming weeks.

How can you help?

Cash donations, which will enable the organisation to feed more families, can be paid directly into the Feed SA bank account.

Bank: Standard Bank

Branch: Sandton

Branch Code: 019205

Account Number: 420936009

Swift/Routing Number: SB ZA ZA JJ

Alternatively, you can click here to donate via Payfast.

* If you are an NGO, NPO or charity organisation helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, please send details to [email protected] so that we can help you raise awareness.