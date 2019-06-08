Miss South Africa 2019 will be crowned on Women's Day. PHOTO: Supplied

Johannesburg - Miss South Africa hopefuls have a few more days to submit their entries, organizers said in a statement on Friday. “This year, we wanted the reach to be wider and to give more young women, from any region of the country, the opportunity to take part. In order to achieve this, made the entry process as easy as possible with no forms to download and no regional auditions to which hopefuls had to travel," said Stephanie Weil of the Miss South Africa Organisation.

Entries for the Miss South Africa 2019 pageant close at 9am on Monday, June 10. The organizers said so far over 1 000 hopefuls had entered the 2019 competition, which is more than double the entries they received last year.



“We also think the record number of entries is due to the fact that Miss South Africa has had a spectacular few years on the international stage. Current Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green was runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant last year while the Miss South Africa Organisation has also produced a Miss World (Rolene Strauss) and a Miss Universe (Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters) in three years. Miss South Africa has constantly evolved over time and will always continue to do so,” Weil said.



The Miss South Africa pageant takes place on Women’s Day - August 9, at Sun International’s flagship venue, the Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, and would be broadcasted live on both M-Net and Mzanzi Magic.

There is close to R3 million in prize money and sponsorships for this year’s glittering pageant, with the winner walking away with R1 million in cash as well as a car and other fabulous prizes. The first princess will take home R250,000 in cash, while all 16 finalists will receive R25,000.

African News Agency (ANA)