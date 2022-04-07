Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, April 7, 2022

Five takeaways from Police Minister Bheki Cele’s visit to Diepsloot

South Africa - Johannesburg - 06 April 2022 - Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived in Diepsloot where residents have taken to the streets to protest after seven people were reportedly shot dead and 14 others injured in separate incidents recently. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Durban - As tensions rise in Diepsloot with angry residents demanding more police resources to curb escalating crime, Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the community on Wednesday.

Here are five takeaways from the minister’s address:

  • Cele confirmed that between five to seven murders took place since the weekend in Diepsloot. Since October 2021 to December 2021, 11 murders occurred while only four people were arrested, which justifies the community uproar on escalating crime.
  • Cele said National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Maseola will be sending a dedicated team of detectives to the area in the next 24 hours to solve the outstanding cases.
  • The minister said that 16 more police cars would be sent to the area in the next 24 hours. He said he was going to return to Diepsloot on Friday to run a programme on ensuring the peace measures continue to work.
  • In order to restore calm to the area, Cele said other government agencies like Home Affairs and the NPA, would have to come on board, as the issue transcends the police.
  • As cries from the community echo the sound of corruption among Diepsloot police officers, Cele said allegations of corruption will be investigated and acted upon.

After the minister’s address in Diepsloot, tragedy struck again on Thursday morning when a foreign national resident was reportedly murdered.

The unidentified man was said to have been stoned then set alight, but community residents say the attack was at the hands of criminals and not those looking to bring peace.

IOL

