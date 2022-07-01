Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, July 1, 2022

FNB clients, this is why you couldn't access your banking app today

Photographer: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Published 17m ago

Johannesburg - First National Bank (FNB) was hit by a major system outage on Friday that affected their customers’ ability to transact via internet banking, mobile app and card transactions.

Many frustrated customers took to Twitter, reporting their challenges of being unable to log in to their mobile banking app or access internet banking.

Others complained about not being able to transact at pay points or ATMs.

During the outage, all FNB customers were advised not to perform any transactions as they would not reflect immediately, or could be duplicated.

FNB has since had its IT teams restore all the affected services and customers should now be able to access them normally.

“FNB sincerely apologises to customers who were unable to access full functionality on our digital channels and some card services earlier today, and any customers who experience ongoing issues with any of the services should call the bank directly for assistance,” FNB said.

Clients took to Twitter to share their frustrations

IOL

