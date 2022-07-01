FNB clients, this is why you couldn't access your banking app today

Johannesburg - First National Bank (FNB) was hit by a major system outage on Friday that affected their customers’ ability to transact via internet banking, mobile app and card transactions. Many frustrated customers took to Twitter, reporting their challenges of being unable to log in to their mobile banking app or access internet banking.

Others complained about not being able to transact at pay points or ATMs. During the outage, all FNB customers were advised not to perform any transactions as they would not reflect immediately, or could be duplicated. FNB has since had its IT teams restore all the affected services and customers should now be able to access them normally.

"FNB sincerely apologises to customers who were unable to access full functionality on our digital channels and some card services earlier today, and any customers who experience ongoing issues with any of the services should call the bank directly for assistance," FNB said.



Our IT teams have restored all the affected services and our customers can now access them normally. — FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) July 1, 2022 Clients took to Twitter to share their frustrations

Wow. The #FNB app is down at month-end 😬 I can't do my weekly online shopping now 😳🤔I hope my debit orders go through!!! pic.twitter.com/2toQwHQwc2 — Tiara Ray 👑 (@SydenhamStekkie) July 1, 2022 Not just the app but the entire #FNB.



Really frustrating… https://t.co/rfC9YKZUUr — Lifa Mavuso (@Sir__Lifa) July 1, 2022

