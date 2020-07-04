Four killed after trailer allegedly dislodged from truck

Johannesburg – Four people were killed and another was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital in two separate road accidents in the Free State and in Gauteng on Friday, paramedics said.

Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in smashed into a truck trailer that had allegedly become detached from the truck on the R59 in Vaalpark in Sasolburg in the Northern Free State on Friday afternoon, ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 4pm, they found a vehicle lying on its side on the side of the road and a trailer also off the road on the side.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found four people inside the vehicle who were showing no signs of life. They were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The man from the vehicle towing the trailer sustained no injuries."

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known to ER24 paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Van Huyssteen said.