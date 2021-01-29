20 tips to stay safe during tropical storm Eloise

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - An insurance company has shared tips with South Africans who may be affected by tropical storm Eloise, urging people to remain vigilant to avoid damage to their assets, injury and loss of life. Dialdirect described the tropical storm as a “display of nature’s power”’. A report by the South African Weather Service showed there was a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State, KZN and the Eastern Cape on Friday. Bianca de Beer, a spokesperson for the insurer, said homeowners had to clear debris from gutters and cut away dead trees, while motorists had to ensure their vehicles were in good shape. She said following weather updates was also important. And in public, she said, people had to report bad drains to the authorities.

“Storms like Eloise can quickly escalate into a full-blown disaster. The reality is that many storm-related losses can be prevented through better awareness, good planning and smart, prompt reaction,” said de Beer.

HEAVY RAIN

In the event of heavy rainfall, De Beers says people must do the following:

Stand firm: Make sure that your outdoor furniture and accessories are safely stored and that all gates and doors that need to be locked, are.

Beware the bolt: Heavy rains are often associated with lightning. It’s best to have surge-protection plugs in place and/or to unplug appliances before the storm arrives.

Under cover: Where possible, park your car under cover and delay travelling until the storm has subsided. If you are caught in a heavy storm and you feel it’s not safe to drive, look for cover, pull over and seek shelter.

Take extreme care when pulling-over:“ Put on your hazard lights, and don’t risk your safety or the safety of others by dashing madly for cover. Stay in your car and only leave the safety of your sheltered spot when the storm has passed,” said De Beer.

HIGH WINDS

Wind and fire can be dire: They are a deadly combination. Be extremely careful when you make a fire, dispose of a cigarette, or when there’s a fire close to you on a windy day. Be wary of embers that can be picked up by the wind.

Window wise: Even a slight breeze can cause curtains to topple precious ornaments, so make sure that all windows are in a good condition and close properly. If your area is often hit by strong winds, consider installing protective blinds or shutters.

Counter steer: When driving, one is prone to counter steer against the wind. An approaching vehicle can briefly block the wind and cause you to land up in the way of oncoming traffic.

A firm grip: A strong gust of wind can throw you completely off course, so rather reduce speed and keep both hands on the steering wheel.

Tie it down: Make sure that any load is properly fastened. A sail flapping in the wind can easily be plucked off and potentially hamper the view of other motorists.

Obstacle course: Be on the lookout for uprooted trees, branches and other objects lying in the road, especially when driving at night.

FLOODS

Sand savvy: It’s sensible to buy your own supply of sandbags, especially if you live in a flood-prone area. These can be placed against doorways and low-level vents in times of flooding to help minimise the amount of water that enters your home.

High value, higher up: Move high value items to the highest possible floor or shelf if a flood threatens.

Flip the switch: Turn off electricity and gas supplies if flooding occurs to limit the risk of electrical shock or a fire.

Make the call NOW: If you see warning signs like water seeping through the door or water eating away at your home’s walls and foundations, it’s best to head for higher ground immediately. Do not wait for it to become a life-threatening crisis.

Cars don’t swim: Motorists should not attempt to drive in flood conditions. Remember that just 15cm of moving water can knock you off your feet and water just 60cm deep can sweep a vehicle away. You also run the risk of flooding your vehicle’s air intake, which will stall the engine. Generally, if the water is deeper than the bottom of your doors or the bottom third of your wheels, it is not advisable to drive through it.

High alert for low-lying spots: Flash flooding often occurs when rivers flow over low-lying bridges. Avoid crossing bridges or roads next to rivers during heavy rains. If you do get stuck on a flooded road, switch to the lowest possible gear and proceed slowly.

Easy does it: If you approach a flooded spot at speed, it is advisable to take your foot off the accelerator and let your speed drop gradually. Never use the brakes suddenly because this may cause the car to skid or aquaplane.

Bail out: If your vehicle gets stuck during flooding, or starts to get washed away, rather abandon the vehicle and get to higher ground. It is dangerous to try to drive out of the water to safety.

HAIL

Structurally sound: If you are in an area prone to heavy hail, make sure that the structures around your home can handle the extra weight, and that you are equipped to clear any build-ups as need be. Reinforce structures where necessary.

Wait it out: If there is no shelter nearby, motorists are urged to pull-over on to the side of the road if it is safe to do so. In an unsheltered spot, hail damage is inevitable but, it is safer not to drive through a storm when visibility is poor, the roads are slick and there is a risk of aquaplaning through deep pools of water and ice.

Bolstering with blankets: Another idea is to keep heavy blankets in your car. This will provide you with a protective covering you can throw over the bonnet of your car to help prevent hail damage.

“It’s wise to remember that your life and the lives of your loved ones are worth more than any house or car, so don’t risk it at any cost,” De Beer said.

“Also ensure that in the event that disaster does strike, you have adequate insurance in place to cover the complete repair or replacement cost of your house, vehicle and other possessions.”

IOL