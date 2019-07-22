JOHANNESBURG - A 40-year-old first time skydiver on Sunday survived a hard landing at a farm between Deneysville and Refengkgotso in the Free State province.



Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare said paramedics responded to a call for help at about 10.30 am and found the skydiver in a stable condition.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 40-year-old male skydiver on his first solo jump sustained an injury to his ankle following a hard landing," said Herbst.