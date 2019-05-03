File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Three rape accused have been sentenced to more than 10 years imprisonment each for rape by the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court, police said on Friday. South African Police Services spokesperson Sergeant Ikobeng Hlubi said the three men were sentenced on different occasions.

"The first accused Sello Mafale, 34, was sentenced to ten years for rape."

According to the police records, on Thursday 24 April 2014, suspects grabbed and threatened the 24-year-old complainant with a knife and raped her at Buitesig in Heidedal Location, Bloemfontein.

Hlubi said in the second incident, the accused Motlatsi Motse, 35, was sentenced for ten years, for the rape of a complainant, aged 49, that took place on Saturday 17 December 2017 at Phase 5 location in Mangaung.

"It is alleged that the complainant was sleeping when suddenly she felt someone’s hand covering her mouth with cloth, undress and then raped her."

In the last incident, Tumelo Makape, 23, was sentenced to 12 years for house robbery and another 12 years for rape that took place on Saturday 27 January 2018.

"Apparently the victim, 41, was asleep when the suspect broke into her home, threatening her with a knife should she make noise. The suspect then raped her and ran away with her cellphone and a cash amount of R220."

African News Agency (ANA)