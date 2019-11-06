PORT ELIZABETH - A 56-year-old man from Rooifontein, Thaba 'Nchu, has been found guilty on seven charges of animal abuse under the Animal Protection Act on Wednesday after several pigs belonging to him were found in such a poor state that they had to be put down.
Zenzile Malgas was convicted in the Thaba 'Nchu Magistrate's Court and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for five years.
Furthermore, the presiding Magistrate Estelle de Lange has declared Malgas unfit to own or be in charge of any pigs for the provision of five years.
On Monday, 3 June 2019 three inspectors from the Bloemfontein SPCA responded to a complaint about pigs that were in poor condition in Rooifontein.
The inspectors said that they found some of the animals in such a poor state that they could not stand.