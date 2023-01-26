Johannesburg – The three men who allegedly assaulted two black teenage boys at the Maselspoort Resort on December 25 appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on charges of assault and crimen injuria for the racist incident. The accused are Kobus Klaasen, 47, Johan Nel, 33, and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47, caused national outrage across the country for their alleged racist attack against two teenagers which was captured on video at the pool of the resort which they claimed to be a “whites only” area.

NPA regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, said: “All three men face charges of common assault and crimen injuria following the allegedly racist attack. Klaasen is facing an additional charge of attempted murder.” Nel and Van der Westhuizen, who are facing two charges each, appeared in court on Wednesday and were released on warning. Klaasen, who is facing three charges, was released on bail of R20 000.

Part of his conditions is that he must hand his passport to the investigating officer. “The case was postponed to February 28 for further investigations,” said Shuping. IOL