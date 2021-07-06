Cops foil possible robberies, arrest four men and confiscate guns

Johannesburg - Free State police believe they foiled possible robberies by nabbing four men who were carrying unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The Tactical Response Team in Welkom received a tip-off on Monday afternoon about four men suspected to be in possession of firearms which they allegedly planned to use to commit robberies in Lejweleputswa.

The informant said the men were travelling from Virginia to Henneman in a grey Hyundai Getz. Spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said police followed up on the information and found the suspects. “The said vehicle was spotted at Hennenman at about 10pm and tactically approached.

“The vehicle, with four occupants, was searched and two firearms, a Noringo Pistol 9mm with ammunition and Petro Baretta 9mm with ammunition, were found. “Both serial numbers were filed off.” Mbambo said the suspects, aged between 27 and 34, failed to produce firearm licences and were arrested.

“The vehicle was also confiscated. The suspects will appear in the Hennenman Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.” Last month, two suspects driving a Golf GTI fitted with blue lights were arrested after allegedly robbing Crime Intelligence officers of R134 000 at gunpoint in the Free State. It is not known how Simon Van Wyk, 47, and Relebohile Patience Ntliziywane, 32, knew the officers had money on them.

Free State Hawks Captain Christopher Singo said the two members of Crime Intelligence in Welkom went to fetch money from Secret Service Account (SSA) in Bloemfontein. The SSA money was used by undercover police for their investigations, Singo said. “It is alleged that after fetching the money, the two police officials were 16km out on the Bultfontein road they were pulled over by the suspects who were driving a sedan vehicle without number plates and fitted with blue lights.

“The two officers stopped the vehicle and the accused pointed firearms at them and requested the money from them. “It is further alleged that they opened the boot of the state vehicle and took the black bag containing SSA money to the value of R134 000. “The handbags and cellphones of the police officials were also taken during the robbery. The accused also utilised the bank cards of one of the police officials after the robbery.”