Corrupt cop slapped with 50-year prison sentence

Johannesburg - A Free State police officer, 50, who stole a docket and sold it for R5 000, has been handed a 50-year prison sentence. In January, Frederick George de Bruin’s had promised a suspect, who was facing charges of reckless and negligent driving, that he could steal the docket and sell it to him for R 5000.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said Warrant Office De Bruin was not the investigating officer in the case. Makhele said the suspect reported the incident to the police after de Bruin approached him. The matter was escalated to the Provincial Anti Corruption Unit. “An entrapment was arranged which led to further investigation. The exchange took place where the warrant officer was given R5 000 cash and the whistle-blower was given the police docket in which he was a suspect.”

Makhele said members of the Anti Corruption Unit pounced and De Bruin was arrested. The R5 000 cash was found his possession. Makhele said de Bruin’s house was also searched and a receipt of a pawn shop was found. It was later discovered that de Bruin had pawned a state laptop. “The state laptop was fetched from one of the pawn shop in Odendaalsrus and seized as it was stolen.

“The 50-year-old warrant officer was arrested on the following charges: corruption, theft of a laptop, theft of a police docket and defeating the ends of justice. “He was dismissed from the SAPS through an expeditious process. “The case was finalised on July 19 and de Bruin was handed down 15 years for the theft of a state laptop, 15 years for corruption, 15 years for theft of a police case docket and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

“This thorough investigation was conducted by Detective Sergeant Vusimuzi Ngomane of Provincial Anti Corruption Unit,” Makhele said. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane said De Bruin’s sentence was a clear cut message that corruption did not pay and that police management would not tolerate corruption within its ranks. “We commend the judiciary and the thorough investigation conducted by dedicated team to remove those who are criminals hiding behind our dignified badge,” Motswenyane said.