Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane has been appointed as the new provincial commissioner in the Free State.

Pretoria - Police Minister, Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner, Khehla Sithole have appointed Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane as the new provincial commissioner in the Free State. Before her appointment, Motswenyane was the provincial commissioner in North West and she was the deputy provincial commissioner in the Free State for over a decade.

"She is familiar with stations and communities of Sasolburg, Bothaville, Welkom, and Bloemfontein, it is safe to share that she knows the Free State and its crime patterns like the back of her hand," police said in a statement.

The provincial commissioner said she's mindful that some officers were on holiday, however, she encouraged everyone to come on board in combating crime.

"Crime does not sleep, neither does it go on vacation. We need to start immediately,” she said.